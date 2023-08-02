4 hours ago

The President and Founder of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, was saddened by a man in a viral video complaining about the hardship he and his family go through under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.

In a Facebook post shared on July 30, 2023, Cudjoe agreed with the suggestion of the man in the video that the government of John Dramani Mahama was far better than the current government.

“This is hilarious and sad too. Mahama is due for 'sainthood',” the IMANI founder wrote.

In the said video, the man, who appears to be in his late 30s or early 40s, said that Ghanaians are suffering under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, but nobody is talking about it.

He said that most Ghanaians are afraid to speak about the hardships they are facing for fear of being attacked.

He added that he is no longer afraid of what will happen to him and went ahead to slam the government for the worsening economic condition in the country.

He was particularly angered by the fact that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is saying they are going to win the next election – break the 8 – even though they have ‘destroyed’ everything in the country.

“During the era of Mahama sardines were sold at GH¢3, today under Nana Addo it is GH¢11, come and break the 8, your head. My fare to work was GH¢6, now it is GH¢28, you are saying you would break 8, your head. Pepsodent was GH¢5, now it is GH¢18, GH¢19, your head; come and break the 8 for us to see.

“I use to buy pad for my girlfriend at GH¢3, today it is GH¢20, you say you would break the 8, your head… Pure water GHp 10, now it GHp 50, Kenkey was GH¢1, today, it is GH¢4 or GH¢5, your head; keep breaking the eight,” he said in Twi.

Watch the video below:

Source: Ghanaweb