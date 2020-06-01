1 hour ago

Kofi Kinata has received massive endorsement from legendary former Ghana captain the maestro Abedi Pele as he revealed the Takoradi based musician is his favourite Ghanaian musician.

They may be far bigger names in the country when it comes to music but the highlife musician reigns supreme in the eyes of undoubtedly Africa's greatest ever football talent.

“The guy from Takoradi, Kofi Kinaata, is my favourite Ghanaian musician. That’s my guy,” he told GTV Sports Plus when asked to name his favourite musician.

Abedi Pele disclosed that he first had an encounter with the musician in the flesh when CEO of Izwe Savings and Loans a company he is a part owner invited the musician to perform at a party he attended.

According to Abedi, it was at the party that he saw that yes this is the real deal when it comes to music and gave him a ringing endorsement ever since.

“You know, I own part of Izwe Savings & Loans and our CEO had a party and invited us. Kofi Kinaata came and performed live in front of me. It was amazing. That was the day I said, ‘this is the guy!’” he revealed.

The Taadi based musician acknowledged the football maestro's ringing endorsement and said it's an honour through an Instagram post.

“It is an honour to be Abedi Ayew Pele’s favourite Ghanaian artiste.”he said.