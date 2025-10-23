2 hours ago

Kwasi Sibo believes the Black Stars are poised for a breakthrough performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, citing club form, team spirit, and renewed focus as key ingredients for success.

Ghana secured their fifth World Cup qualification after topping Group I with 25 points, bouncing back from the disappointment of missing out on AFCON 2025.

“This team can really achieve big in the World Cup,” Sibo told JoySports.

“The players I’ve trained with are doing well at their various clubs in Europe… we’re all together, making jokes, and that makes a team really strong.”

After group-stage exits in 2014 (Brazil) and 2022 (Qatar), and a quarterfinal run in 2010 (South Africa), Ghana now eyes a return to the knockout rounds — with Sibo emerging as a key midfield figure.

Sibo featured in recent qualifiers against Mali, Central African Republic, and Comoros, and is expected to be part of the final squad for the tournament, co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

The Black Stars will continue preparations with a November tour of Asia, facing Japan and South Korea — a key opportunity for Sibo and others to cement their roles ahead of the global showpiece.