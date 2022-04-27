3 hours ago

Nana Akomea, Chief Executive Officer of the State Transport Corporation (STC), has expressed optimism over the chances of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) winning the 2024 elections.

According to him, he is undaunted by the report of the Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) that casts doom on the NPP as it's projected victory for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on condition that the party presents a new Presidential candidate.

“The next parliamentary and presidential elections are due in 2024. Under constitutionally mandated term limits, the incumbent president, Mr. Akufo-Addo, cannot run for a third term. The former president, John Mahama, is reportedly considering running again, but we expect the opposition NDC to try to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate.”

“Our baseline forecast is that ongoing public dissatisfaction with the slow pace of improvements in governance—such as infrastructure development, job creation and easing of corruption—will trigger anti-incumbency factors and push the electorate to seek a change. The NDC therefore stands a reasonable chance of winning the 2024 elections”, parts of the EIU report read.

But Nana Akomea is confident in the NPP as he believes there is going to be a huge economic recovery under the incumbent government.

He stated that the EIU analysis was conducted in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and its concomitant effects on Ghana which meant the economy would sink if nothing was done to salvage it.

However, since the Akufo-Addo government is already putting pragmatic measures like the E-Levy in place, Nana Akomea believes "this thing about NPP will lose the elections doesn't scare me a bit".

He strongly held the NPP will do a better job with the two more years before President Akufo-Addo's term comes to an end.

"It will be strange for a government to be popular at this time. So, if you say the government won't win elections, I don't have a problem but we won't conduct elections in April, 2022. The elections will be conducted in December, 2024; more than two years."

He made these remarks on Peace FM's morning programme ''Kokrokoo''.