50 minutes ago

A former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has interpreted his dismissal from the party to the Biblical Joseph story when his brothers sold him into slavery.

Reacting to the dismissal, Mr Anyidoho through a series of tweets said "when Joseph's brothers sold him into slavery; they did not know they were selling him into his God-given destiny to become a Prime Minister in Egypt. What evil men mean for wickedness; God turns it around for good. I am a Son of God,” he tweeted Tuesday night.

Mr Anyidoho was earlier suspended by the Party after his conduct suggested he had gone rogue.

His subsequent sack from the Party was on the basis of “misconduct and anti-party behaviour”, according to the Party's General Secretary, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

Mr Anyidoho in an ensuing tweet from the first said he was focused on growing the Atta-Mills Institute, building the Asomdwee Park and flying high the legacy of former President John Evans Atta-Mills.

“My bible tells me that in all things, I should give thanks to God Almighty for His grace and mercies. I love Ghana,” he added.

He followed that tweet with another one saying, “This too shall pass. Vindication lies in the womb of time. Shalom.”

Meanwhile, the party’s General Secretary, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah says the expulsion of Mr Anyidoho will bring widespread jubilation to party members.

According to him, the party was under immense pressure by members of the party, including his constituents, to take a decision on Mr Anyidoho’s fate in the party.

He said in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM that, “We think that this decision will actually bring entire jubilation across the country because we have been under enormous pressure to act speedily, but we kept our membership reminded that we have all subscribed to a party constitution and due process for everything that we do so they should exercise patience and let us go through the full cycle.”

“So our members were actually impatient with us over this decision and if we had listened to them even including his constituents, we would have even acted in breach of the party constitution, but we felt that every offender should have his day in court. So let us afford him the opportunity to purge himself of any wrongdoing. But unfortunately, he declined that opportunity and we didn’t have any option other than to bring the full force of the law on him.”

This too shall surely pass 😄😄😄👌👌👌👌

— Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) July 28, 2021

Vindication lies in the womb of time. Shalom 🙏

— Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) July 28, 2021