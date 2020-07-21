1 hour ago

Former Dutch International, George Boateng says that Athletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey will fit in perfectly like a glove in hand at Manchester United than Arsenal.

The central midfielder has been linked with a move to Arsenal all summer especially after failing to extend his contract with Athletico Madrid.

Boateng who coaches Aston Villa's junior teams is a big admirer of Thomas Partey but thinks he will be well suited to Manchester United than Arsenal.

The Ghanaian midfielder has been linked with moves to several major European sides but its Arsena who have shown more intent.

"If we look at Man United’s situation that is even more suitable," he told Citi Tv's The Tracker Show.

“Pogba in a three man midfield is a much better player as the 8 and Fernandes operating as the 10.

“Can they have someone like Thomas Partey to control and lead the midfield to allow Pogba and Fernandes to move forward,I think Man United will start playing to win the league,” he added.

The 27-year old enjoyed a stellar season with the Rojiblancos as they finished third in La Liga, and are through to the quarter finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Partey made 35 La Liga appearances in the just ended season, scoring three goals.