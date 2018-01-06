1 hour ago

Former Hearts of Oak captain Thomas Abbey has rendered an unqualified apology to his former teammates at Hearts of Oak and the entire club.

This follows revelations he made on Thursday about the cause of Hearts of Oak's 3-1 defeat against Asante Kotoko in the 2017 MTN FA Cup finals in Tamale.

Three first half goals from Saddick Adams condemned the phobians to defeat and the then club captain said that they were owed winning bonuses and salary arrears which heavily weighed on the team as most of the playing staff at the time were set to leave on a free transfer.

His comments was in bad taste to most of his former teammates who hit back at their former captain for disgracing them and the club with lies with the likes of Samudeen Ibrahim,Winful Cobbina and Vincent Atinga all livid.

Perhaps after pressure mounting on the ex-captain from teammates and from the club he has come out to apologize and says his comments were not intended to create any disharmony and disaffection for the club.

“I did not make the comment with any bad intentions but was asked about the factors which led to our loss to Kotoko which included unpaid salaries, winning bonuses and contract renewal of some players. It was an off-air interview, I was recorded secretly,” Abbey told Kumasi-based Fox FM.

“I will like to plead on all fans of Hearts of Oak to forgive me. I had no bad intentions regarding my comments. I had no issue with the team during my playing days, they treated me very well. They should forgive me."

He continued: “I am really sad and feel so sorry for making that comment, I said it with good heart but with no bad intensions. We did not take any money from anyone before the game as I have already told you earlier, we were down spiritually before leaving Accra for Tamale. If I played softly you would have noticed, I even scored our consolation goal on the day.”

“I know the Hearts family is really worried and sad with the comments I made but I will plead with them to find a place in their hearts to forgive me. There was unpaid salaries and bonuses but we were given the money after the game.”

Abbey further stated, “There is no truth that we had intentions of losing even before the commencement of the game because we knew that was the time we had reached a final in about ten (10) years. We were all sad after the game. I even collapsed five (5) minutes after the game without anybody’s intention because I was worried on our loss to Kotoko,”

“We could have made good names in the legendary books of Accra Hearts of Oak. On our way back to Accra, I was not of myself but by God’s grace we got home safely,” he revealed.

“I am still on apology, I had no bad intensions, they should forgive me with my comments so that we can continue with love and friendship.”