2 hours ago

Ghana winger Thomas Agyapong is yet in search of another home as he edges closer to second tier Belgium side Lommel SK.

The left footed winger still owned by English Premier League side Manchester City was sent out on loan last season to Waaslan Beveren.

Since 2016 when he left the Man City U-23, the exciting winger has been sent out on loan to four different clubs with varying degree of success.

He has been blighted by injury and loss of form but is hoping to get a permanent home in Belgium with a move to Lommel SK.

A lot was expected of the player as he earned his debut very early for Ghana and even scored a goal but not much has been heard of him since.

Lommel is part of the City football group which is owned by Sheikh Mansour and serves as a feeder club for Manchester City.

The 23 year old has in the past had loan stints with teams such as FC Twente, NAC Breda, and Hibernian FC.