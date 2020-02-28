10 minutes ago

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has could be in the English Premier League following a move by Arsenal to sign him.

Report in spain indicates the East London club is preparing to get the signature of the Atletico Madrid midfielder in a €50 million (£42m) deal.

The 26-year-old has been a stalwart in Diego Simeone’s side, starting 20 games in La Liga this season. According to Spanish outlet Libertad Digital, the north London club are ready to trigger the €50 million (£42m) release clause in the Ghana international’s contract.

The report claims that Arsenal have already held talks with Partey’s representatives to put forward their proposal and gauge the midfielder’s interest in a move.

Arsenal fans for the past month have been calling for the capture of Partey even during in the January transfer window.

However, the report also claims that Partey’s priority is to remain with Atletico and talks have already begun over a contract extension.

Thomas Partey has a €50m (£42m) release clause in his deal with Atletico Madrid (Getty Images)

Speaking earlier this month, Partey said: ‘I think I am proud for having attracted the attention of other teams and this motivates me because it makes me feel that I am doing things well and improving things,” he added.

‘There are things that you always think since childhood, but when you grow up things can change and you don’t know what can happen, but my desire is to stay here until the team don’t want me anymore. ‘These are things that sometimes are not decisions of the player, they are decisions of the club and I always say that if the club wants me here then I will be here until they don’t want me anymore.’