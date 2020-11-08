10 minutes ago

Ghana may not have Arsenal's 45 million pound midfielder Thomas Partey available for the AFCON 2021 qualifier against Sudan.

The 27 year old midfielder who started in Arsenal's three nil loss against Aston Villa played only 45 minutes and did no return for the second half after picking up an injury.

He was replaced by on loan Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos for the second period of the game.

It is suspected that the Ghanaian midfielder has picked up a thigh injury and if it is confirmed after medical examination he will be unavailable for Ghana in the two games against Sudan

The 27-year-old has impressed since joining the Gunners in a £45million deal from Atletico Madrid but he lasted just 45 minutes against Dean Smith’s side.

The decision came as a surprise, as many felt it would be Elneny that was taken off for Dani Ceballos as Arsenal searched to overturn the deficit.

According to reports from the Premier League TV production the injured Partey was subbed off as a precaution.

The Ghanian was seen holding his left thigh shortly before the break and Mikel Arteta clearly felt it was not worth risking the midfielder after the restart.

Partey made his debut for Arsenal by coming off the bench in the 1-0 defeat to Manchester City before starting his first game for the Gunners against Leicester.