The Ghana national team, the Black Stars, has officially commenced preparations for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification match on Monday.

But there was no Thomas Partey and Gideon Mensah when the team trained on Monday for varied reasons.

The team is set to face Madagascar in a crucial Group E encounter as part of the qualifiers for the 2023 AFCON.

The Black Stars opened their training camp on, Monday, June 12, as players invited for the match reported to the team hotel at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

However, out of the 23 players present, striker Hafiz Konkoni only participated in the warmup and did not take part in the collective team training. He worked on his own and is expected to join the team training on Tuesday.

The Black Stars will continue their training at the Accra Sports Stadium until Thursday, fine-tuning their tactics and preparing for the crucial encounter. On Friday, they will make the trip to Madagascar ahead of the match.

The highly anticipated AFCON qualifier between Ghana and Madagascar is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 18, at Antananarivo.

The Black Stars will be aiming to secure a positive result as they strive to qualify for the prestigious tournament.