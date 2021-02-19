1 hour ago

Thomas Partey has talked up the quality of "amazing" Arsenal teammate Martin Odegaard following the midfielder's arrival on loan from Real Madrid.

Odegaard signed a short-term deal with the Gunners in January that will initially run through until the end of the campaign.

The Norway international has made two substitute appearances for his new side, playing a combined 32 minutes in the draw with Manchester United and defeat to Aston Villa.

Despite his limited action so far, former Atletico Madrid man Partey has been impressed by what he has seen from Odegaard in the past.

"It's difficult when you play against him," he told Stadium Astro. "I remember playing against him - he's so intelligent, he is always quick on the ball, he doesn't give you a chance to win the ball.

"It's amazing to have him here. I hope he has a great season and he's able to help us achieve what we want to achieve."

Arsenal's 1-0 loss to Villa leaves them 10th in the Premier League, now nine points adrift of the Champions League spots.