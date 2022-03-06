4 hours ago

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says that Thomas Partey has improved remarkably since his brutal assessment of his performance at the club in an interview.

The Ghanaian midfielder struggled for form at Arsenal in the initial stages since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2020 with fans at times questioning whether he was the player they bought with so much money from the Spanish champions.

In an interview in December 2021, the Ghanaian midfielder admitted that he had not been at his best and gave his displays for Arsenal a rating of just four out of 10.

However, in recent weeks, Partey has played a pivotal role for the Gunners.

"When you are honest with yourself I think it’s a great starting point," Arteta said in a press conference on Friday, referring to Partey’s interview.

"And when you assess yourself in the way that Thomas did publicly, it’s a really rare thing to do.

"He did it because he believed that that was the case, that he wants to give much more to the team and to the club. Probably that day something clicked.

‘The fact that he’s been injury-free is massive, but he’s probably more fit as well because he’s doing things better."

The former Everton midfielder added, "He is practising and some of the goals he scores in training you will be amazed but you won’t believe me probably so you have to see one of those soon going into the net."