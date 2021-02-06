19 minutes ago

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Teye Partey hobbled off injured in their English Premier League game against Aston Villa at the Villa Park.

The 27 year old midfielder started the game for the gunners but midway through the second half without any confrontation with anyone sat on the turf before he was substituted in the 73rd minute by Willian.

Aston Villa opened the scores of the game as early as the second minute after an error by Cedric Soares which Burkinabe winger Bertrand Traore crossed for Ollie Watkins to side foot home via a deflection.

The Ghanaian international has been sidelined for a while after suffering an injury and was handed his first start in a long time in the Newcastle game after coming from the bench for 21 minutes against Crystal Palace.

Since joining Arsenal, Partey has suffered niggling injuries that have sidelined him for 10 games since joining Arsenal in October.

Hopefully this latest set back does not last long as Ghana will need him in March during the AFCON qualifier.