7 minutes ago

Ghanaian International Thomas Party is likely to continue his service at Atletico Marid against the interest of joining the English Premier League.

Arsenal and Manchester United look likely to miss out on signing Ghanaian, who is set to sign a new contract with the Spanish club in the next few weeks, according to reports.

The 26-year-old’s current deal includes a release clause of just £42million, alerting the attention of several major European clubs. With interest building, the Spanish club have quickly moved to secure their midfield talisman’s future, aiming to increase his buyout clause to £92m in the new contract.

The player in previous is reported to have express interest to stay with spanish outfit but did not rule out the possibility to move out.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Atletico expect Partey to agree to the fresh terms in the coming weeks, despite the interest from England