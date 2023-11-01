2 hours ago

Ghana’s Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus have been nominated for the CAF men’s footballer of the year award.

The nominations were announced by the Confederation of African Football on Wednesday, November 01, 2023 ahead of the Awards Gala scheduled for Monday, December 11, 2023 in Marrakech, Morocco.

Kudus and Partey are amongst thirty players who made the cut for the top prize. A panel of CAF Technical Experts, African Football Legends and selected media representatives from a number of countries put together the preliminary list for the various categories with the performance of the nominees between November 2022 and September 2023 serving as the period under consideration.

Thirty (30) players made the cut for the top prize; CAF African Player of the Year, whilst 20 players have been nominated for the CAF Interclub Player of the Year.

Coach of the Year, CAF National Team of the Year and Club of the Year have ten (10) nominees each just as CAF Young Player of the Year – for players under the age of 21.

Mohammed Kudus joined West Ham United from Ajax Amsterdam in the summer whilst Thomas Partey plays for Arsenal following his switch from Atletico Madrid in October 2020. Both players featured for Ghana at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The ultimate winner of each category will be decided after votes from a voting panel consisting of CAF Technical Committee, media professionals, Head Coaches & Captains of Member Associations and clubs involved in the group stages of the Interclub competitions.

Senegal forward Sadio Mane was crowned CAF African Player of the Year whilst Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala won the CAF African Women’s Player of the Year for a record fifth time during the last Awards Gala in July 2022 in Rabat, Morocco.

Full List of Nominees (in alphabetic order by Member Association):

Player of the Year (Men)