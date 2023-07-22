51 minutes ago

In the midst of swirling reports suggesting Arsenal's interest in offloading Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has stepped forward to quell the rumors and express his desire to retain the talented player at the club for the upcoming season.

During a press conference preceding their preseason game against Manchester United on Saturday, the Spanish tactician emphasized the importance of Thomas Partey to the team and described him as a key player.

Arteta stated firmly that he wants the Black Stars deputy captain to continue playing a significant role in the squad for the 2023/24 season.

When questioned about his plans for Thomas Partey amid the ongoing transfer speculation, Arteta left no room for doubt, affirming his intention to keep the player at the club.

“Yeah. They can play together. That was in my plans. If you want to improve the squad you need players that can improve the squad and players that can play together.”

He emphasized that Thomas Partey is invaluable to the team and holds a special place in his vision for the upcoming campaign.

Rumors further escalated following the signing of Declan Rice from West Ham, with some suggesting that Rice's arrival might mean Thomas Partey's departure.

However, Arteta was quick to dispel such notions, asserting that he envisions both players featuring together on the field. In his view, recruiting players who can elevate the squad's quality and also effectively play together is vital for the team's success.

It's worth noting that Thomas Partey missed the initial journey with the Arsenal squad to the USA for their preseason preparations due to an injury.

Nevertheless, he rejoined the team on Tuesday, signaling his commitment to being a part of the club's preparations for the upcoming season.

With Mikel Arteta's public endorsement and clear plan to utilize Thomas Partey's skills alongside newly-acquired talent, the Ghanaian midfielder's future at Arsenal appears to be secure.

Fans can eagerly anticipate seeing him in action, contributing his talents to the team's pursuit of success in the 2023/24 season.