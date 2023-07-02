1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has reportedly expressed his desire to leave Arsenalby handing in a transfer request, according to footballtransfers.com.

Partey has informed Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta of his reluctance to play a secondary role in the upcoming season and has requested the club's assistance in securing a transfer to another team.

While Arteta would prefer to keep Partey at the club, he has reluctantly agreed to facilitate the transfer under the condition that a reasonable price is achieved for the player's services.

Initial discussions have taken place with clubs in Saudi Arabia and Juventus, but as of now, no concrete offers have materialized.

As a result, Arsenal is now focusing on negotiations with Southampton regarding a potential move for Romeo Lavia.

In the meantime, further discussions will be held between Arsenal and Thomas Partey to clarify his future aspirations and determine the best course of action for all parties involved.

Partey, who joined Arsenal in 2020, played a key role for the team last season. His departure, if it happens, will undoubtedly have an impact on Arsenal's midfield options for the upcoming campaign.