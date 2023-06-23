1 hour ago

Reports have surfaced indicating that Thomas Partey, the talented Ghanaian midfielder currently playing for Arsenal, has been presented with a staggering contract proposal worth $100 million per year by an undisclosed Saudi Arabian club.

The Saudi club, eager to attract global stars, is prepared to invest a massive $200 million in wages to entice high-profile players.

Several Saudi Arabian clubs, including Al Ahli, Al Nassr, and Al Khaleej, have been linked with a keen interest in acquiring Partey's services.

However, the Ghanaian midfielder has expressed his desire to join the renowned Italian giants, Juventus.

The astonishing financial figures involved in the Saudi Arabian offer may prove influential in shaping his final decision.

Arsenal, considering Partey as a dispensable asset, is actively planning to reshape their midfield in order to mount a strong title challenge in the upcoming season.

The club has engaged in discussions with Saudi Arabian clubs, who have been actively recruiting stars from Europe for the Saudi Pro League, with the aim of securing a significant transfer fee for the Ghanaian midfield maestro.

Despite Partey's significant contributions to Arsenal's squad this season, his recent form has experienced a dip, underscoring the need for reinforcements in the midfield area.

West Ham United's Declan Rice is believed to be Arsenal's primary transfer target, and the Gunners are prepared to spend over £100 million to secure the services of the talented English midfielder, who may be open to a move to a Champions League club.

Furthermore, Arsenal has shown interest in Brighton's rising star, Moises Caicedo, as they seek to strengthen their midfield options.

Additionally, manager Mikel Arteta has been linked with a potential move for Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan, whose contract is set to expire this summer.

However, Gundogan might opt to extend his stay at City, especially with Barcelona also expressing interest in acquiring his services.

With the transfer window open, Thomas Partey's future at Arsenal remains uncertain.

The allure of a move to Italy's Serie A, coupled with the enticing offers from Saudi Arabia, presents intriguing options for the talented Ghanaian midfielder.

Arsenal will need to carefully consider their alternatives and make strategic decisions to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

It's worth noting that other high-profile players, including N'Golo Kante, Karim Benzema, and Ruben Neves, have already joined Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

There are also reports of interest in Partey, Bernardo Silva, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and several other notable names, further fueling the growing prominence of Saudi Arabian clubs in the global football landscape.