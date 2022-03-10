42 minutes ago

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has been adjudged as the Arsenal player of the month for the first time since joining the London based club in 2020 from Atletico Madrid.

The club announced on Tuesday after polls for the award was closed, he beat off stiff competition from teammates Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka

Partey who struggled initially at Arsenal was in great form during the month of February as the club won all its three matches.

The Ghanaian midfielder was very influential as he dominated the midfield in his side's 1-0 at Wolves, and helped shore things up as we were reduced to 10 men with 20 minutes remaining.

It did not end there as he shone in their hard fought win against Brentford where he was at his usual best for the gunners.

The deputy Ghana captain was also impecable as he almost did not put a foot wrong when Arsenal came back from a goal down to beat Wolves at the Emirates Stadium.

Ghana will be hoping his rich vein of form will continue when they play against Nigeria at the Cape Coast Stadium on 25th March before playing at the Moshood Abiola Stadium four days later in Abuja.