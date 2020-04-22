1 hour ago

Thomas Partey is a player in demand with a lot of clubs chasing after the signature of the all action midfield dynamo.

Several English Premier League clubs have been credited with an interest in the central midfielder with Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool all fancying a move for the Ghanaian.

But it appears Arsenal have stolen a march on other suitors as they have opened talks with the midfielder who is contracted to Athletico Madrid until 2023 with a modest release clause of 50 million euros.

Partey's father Jacob Partey has disclosed that his son has began talks with the London outfit over a possible summer move and the London club is talks with Athletico Madrid about a transfer fee.

Athletico Madrid are keen to tie down their prized asset with a double your money contract renewal offer on the table which will see his release clause also doubled.

''I called my son after hearing the rumours and he told me that the rumours are true." he told Adeiso based Tru Fm in an interview

"He told me they are holding talks between him and Arsenal. It all depends on the offer Atletico are demanding.

"If he goes to Arsenal fine, they have a lot supporters in Ghana. I will be happy if he decides to move to Arsenal.

"What they are discussing now is how Atletico will release him." he added.