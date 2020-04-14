1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey is one of the players that Atlético de Madrid could dispose off during the coming transfer market, since the 26-year-old African player continues to negotiate a contract extension with the Atletico team, which has not yet been signed fueling rumors about the possibility that the midfielder will depart the Wanda Metropolitano, having had several offers from the Premier League.

Despite having a contract in force until June 30, 2023, Thomas Partey has a termination clause of 100 million euros, affordable for any European giant that wants to get his services, which makes Atlético de Madrid have the urgency of extending the sporting relationship with the Ghanaian footballer in order to avoid possible scares resulting in a sale that Diego Pablo Simeone does not want in any way, since Thomas is a key player in the Argentine coach's game plan.

In all these years, Thomas has played a total of 174 games in which he has scored 15 goals and provided 12 assists, being a player who has earned his starting role year after year since his jump to the first team,

But this year he has exploded onto the scene as a differential player in Atlético's midfield, hence the club's intention to extend the contract of their star player.