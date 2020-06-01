22 minutes ago

Arsenal target Thomas Partey is currently focused on Atletico Madrid and the rest of the season, which is likely to restart next month. All football in Spain has been suspended ever since March due to the coronavirus pandemic and officials are looking to get things back up and running by June 11.

Partey has been linked with some of Europe's heaviest bidders, such as the Gunners, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan and many more.

According to AS, however, the midfielder is not paying any attention to all the transfer sirens and is instead focused on Atletico's remaining fixtures in the league.

The Ghana international has excelled under Diego Simeone, who rates him very highly, and has made 35 appearances across all competitions this term.

The 26-year-old may not want to follow in the footsteps of other former Atleti stars who left the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in search of greener pastures and have struggled.

Arda Turan quickly fell out of favour at Barcelona whereas Antoine Griezmann is still trying to stand out at the Nou Camp.

That is why the president of Ghana's Football Association Kurt Okraku has urged Partey to consider his options very carefully.

Okraku even suggested that he should stay at Atletico as they are a "great club" that could serve his ambitions.

He said: "Facing your next level, I think you need to consider three main factors, namely soccer, financial and family issues.

"So I will advise you to analyse these three key areas correctly before making a decision. At the end of the day, Atletico is a great club and therefore the variables are not very different from what you might find if you leave"

Arsenal, though, remain the club 'most interested' in signing Partey per AS but the ongoing coronavirus crisis is delaying talks and so negotiations may not restart until the season is over.

The Gunners were ready to splash the cash on the Ghanaian star, whose release clause stands at around £43.5million, but the impact of COVID-19 halted their plans.

Partey joined Atletico's youth squad in 2012 and was quickly sent out on loan to Mallorca and Almeria before getting called up to the senior squad in 2015.

The defensive midfielder quickly rose through the ranks of Simeone's squad and has since bagged a total of 15 goals and 12 assists in 174 appearances in Madrid.