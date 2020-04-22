2 hours ago

Police in Morocco have arrested more than 3,000 people in the past 24 hours for breaking restrictions imposed to combat coronavirus.

The Moroccan state news agency says half have been placed in custody while their cases are investigated.

More than 50,000 people have been arrested in the country since a nationwide lockdown was introduced in mid-March and wearing a mask outside the home became compulsory.

There are 3,377 confirmed coronavirus cases in Morocco, making it the third worst-hit country on the continent.