1 hour ago

Thousands of mourners gathered at the forecourt of the State House in Accra on Saturday, March 28, 2026, to bid a final farewell to brothers Frank Amoanyi Donkor and Elijah Ofori Donkor, who lost their lives in the tragic Tema microlight aircraft crash.

The solemn ceremony drew a large crowd of family members, friends, church congregants, aviation enthusiasts, and sympathisers from across the country, reflecting the widespread grief that has followed the incident.

Dignitaries from both sides of Parliament, as well as key state officials including the Speaker of Parliament, the Chief of Staff, and ministers of state, were present to honour the memory of the deceased.

The emotional atmosphere was heightened by powerful gospel ministration from renowned musicians Elder Mireku and Jack Alolome, who led mourners in worship and reflection.

Clad predominantly in black and red, attendees filled the venue early, joining in prayers and hymns as they paid their last respects.

The brothers died nearly two weeks earlier when the microlight aircraft they were travelling in from Ho crashed near a school in Tema.

Their father, Elder Frank Kwabena Donkor, had earlier recounted the heartbreaking final moments, revealing that he spoke with his sons just five minutes before the crash.

Scenes at the funeral were marked by visible grief, with many mourners overcome with emotion as they filed past the bodies.

Tearful embraces, quiet prayers, and solemn reflections defined the day, as the nation came together to honour two lives cut short in a tragedy that continues to resonate across Ghana.