2 hours ago

Thousands of mourners gathered in Manchester to bid farewell to boxing legend Ricky Hatton, also known as “the Hitman”. Hatton, a former world welterweight champion, passed away on September 14 at the age of 46.

The funeral procession began at The Cheshire Cheese pub, Hatton’s local, and made its way to Manchester Cathedral, with fans lining the streets, waving Manchester City flags and chanting “There’s only one Ricky Hatton!”.

A Lifelong Passion for Boxing And Manchester City

Hatton’s love for Manchester City was evident in the sky blue casket adorned with “Blue Moon” etched on the side, a nod to his walk-out song and the soccer team’s colors.

He often wore blue shorts matching the team’s colors during his matches.

The tribute was attended by notable figures such as former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Oasis singer Liam Gallagher.

Remembering A Boxing Legend

Olympic boxing silver medalist Amir Khan, who flew in from Dubai for the funeral, paid tribute to Hatton, saying, “It’s a tough time for us all, losing a legend in the sport of boxing, it’s just remembering him and being here, showing our respects.”

Khan also praised Hatton’s massive legacy, saying he was a fighter that everyone looked up to.

A Legendary Career

Ricky Hatton had a remarkable 15-year professional career, winning the WBA, IBO, and IBF light-welterweight titles and the WBA welterweight world championship.

He retired in 2012 but was set to make a comeback for an event in Dubai this year. Hatton’s legacy continues to inspire and influence the world of boxing.