4 hours ago

Thousands of Ghanaian youth have besieged the El-wak sports stadium with their credentials hoping to be recruited into the Ghana Armed Forces.

The long queue started at dawn on Monday, 19 July 2021.

The applicants, made up of mostly unemployed youth are being taken through various stages including screening, body and height check.

The huge number of applicants had caused vehicular traffic as job seekers queued from the ends of the walls to gain entry into the stadium.

Last week, the Minister of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, gave financial clearance for the recruitment of close to 12,000 people into the police, prisons, immigration and education services. A total of 11,840 jobs are available to be filled.

The clearance covered the Ministry for the Interior, Ministry of National Security and the Ministry of Education.

The financial clearance, communicated in six separate letters to the respective institutions said the recruitments will take place on 1 August 2021.

Four of the letters were addressed to the Ministry for the Interior under whose wings the Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Immigration Service and Ghana Prisons Service fall.

The letter to the Minister for the Interior, Mr. Ambrose Dery, said the Ministry “is hereby granted financial clearance to enable the Comptroller-General of Ghana Immigration Service to recruit 2,000, the Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service to recruit 2,000, Chief Fire Officer to recruit 2,000 and the Inspector-General of Police to recruit 5,000 personnel to augment the staffing position of the services”.

“The emoluments of the personnel should be charged against the Compensation of Employees vote of the Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Police Service, National Fire Service and Ghana Prisons Service, under the Ministry for the Interior in the 2021 Annual Estimates”, the clearance letter stated.

Regarding the National Security Ministry, the letter, dated 21 June 2021, granted financial clearance to enable the National Signals Bureau (NSB) to recruit additional 100 and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) to recruit 140 individuals to augment its workforce.