2 hours ago

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has expressed that Parliament will not be swayed by threats in its effort to pass the Promotion of Proper Sexual Human Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, commonly known as the Anti-LGBT Bill.

Currently, under consideration in Parliament, the bill aims to criminalize activities related to Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender individuals.

During a visit by some traditional leaders, Mr. Bagbin affirmed that the bill is fair and righteous.

“Human rights are supposed to edify, they are meant to add value to your life, they are meant to make your life enjoyable, make you healthy, make you live longer, better lives and anything to the contrary cannot be a right.

“I am very clear in my mind that what we are doing is the right thing, it is fair, and it is just and it is meant to keep the world everlasting and that is what God created the world for.”

Source: citifmonline