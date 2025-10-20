2 hours ago

Police have arrested three men for their alleged involvement in a shooting and trespassing incident near the Celebrity Golf Club at Sakumono in Accra.

The suspects — Abubakar Mohammed (28), Eric Asare (23), and Felix Darko (48) — were taken into custody on October 18, 2025, after reports of gunfire at a construction site linked to an executive of the club.

A statement issued by Superintendent Juliana Obeng, Head of Public Affairs for the Accra Regional Police Command, said preliminary investigations revealed that the trio falsely presented themselves as National Security operatives.

They allegedly stormed the site and fired weapons, damaging parts of the property.

Police suspect the incident is tied to an ongoing land dispute involving persons connected to the Nungua Traditional Council.

All three are currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

The Accra Regional Police Command has cautioned the public, particularly those involved in land conflicts, to avoid acts of violence, warning that offenders will face the full force of the law.