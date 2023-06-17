2 hours ago

After an impressive performance in May/June, three coaches have been shortlisted for the coach of the month award.

Augustine Evans Adotey of Medeama SC, Bismark Kobi Mensah of Great Olympics and Abdul Karim Zito of Dreams FC have been nominated for the coach of the month award for May/June.

Augustine Evans Adotey after leading Medeama SC to win their maiden betPawa premier league trophy earned nomination for the May/June award. His side won four of their last five games with one draw, scoring 12 and conceding 3 goals.

Bismark Kobi Mensah won three games, drew one and lost one in five games. Great Olympics scored 6 and conceded 3 goals.

Abdul Karim Zito also won three games and drew two with his side scoring five and conceding one goal in five matches.

The winner is set to be announced in the coming days.

The winner will receive a 43-inch NASCO Television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.