Three coaches who were outstanding in January have been nominated for the NASCO Coach of the Month award.

Yaw Preko, Kasim Mingle and Baba Nuhu have been nominated for the award after guiding their respective teams to impressive performances last month.

The winner will receive a 43-inch NASCO Television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.

The winner will be announced live on the next edition of the GFA News bulletin on Friday, February 10.

Check out statistics of the three nominees: