1 hour ago

Three Ghanaian players have been handed an invitation by the Togolese national team after they decided to switch nationality for their upcoming friendly matches.

The trio are Kennedy Boateng, Emmanuel Hackman and Samuel Asamoah who were all born in Ghana but have Togolese descent.

Togo will play two friendly matches against Sierra Leone and Benin and the three players have been handed an invitation by coach Paulo Duarte.

Kennedy Boateng, 25, plays for Portuguese side Santa Clara where he plays in defense and has made 19 appearances but is also adept at playing in midfield.

Whiles Emmanuel Hackman, 26, is a midfielder by trade and plays for Portuguese side Gil Vicente having made 20 appearances this season.

Samuel Asamoah, 27, currently plays for Romanian side FC U Craiova 1948 was born in Accra to a Ghanaian father and a Togolese mother.

After waiting without success to play for the more illustrious and decorated Black Stars, Asamoah has pledged his International allegiance to the country of his mother.

With time running out for the 27 year old midfielder, he has accepted an invitation to play for Togo for the first time.