9 hours ago

The Awutu Bereku District Court presided over by Her Ladyship Naomi Kuntor has sentenced 27-year-old Zakari Zakani and two others to nine months imprisonment.

This was after they made false claims of their missing manhood at Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

The three accused persons were sentenced to three months each and also made to sign a bond of good conduct after their release.

The Kasoa District Crime Officer, ASP Owusu Ansah confirmed this to Adom News.

ASP Owusu Ansah charged the general public to disregard the recent scare of missing manhood in the country, adding none of them have been medically proven true.

Meanwhile, the Omankrado of Gomoa Fetteh, Nana Kwasi Quansah also advised Ghanaians to report such cases to Police to save the image of Kasoa and the region.

Some Muslim chiefs also admonished the youth to stay away from instant justice and political violence ahead of the December 7 election.