Three more students have been arrested in connection with the clash at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

They were arrested after the court issued a bench warrant for the arrest of over sixty suspects in connection with the incident.

The three students, Emmanuel Appiah Amoah, Eugene Nuamesi, and Kwabena Kwarteng Amaniampong appeared before the Asokore Mampong District Court and have been remanded into police custody.

Lawyers for the accused persons had prayed the court to grant bail to their clients to allow them to continue with the ongoing examination at the University. The prosecution however objected to the plea and said the suspects are likely to tamper with police investigations if they are granted bail.

The court presided over by her worship Hilda Esther Wryter remanded the accused persons to reappear on October 4, 2022.

The court also asked the police to give the students the needed support to enable them to write their exams.

Source: citifmonline