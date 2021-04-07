2 hours ago

Three more suspects who escaped from cells at the Atadeka District Police station in the Kpone Katamanso Municipality on Sunday morning have been rearrested.

The three, including one notorious armed robber, Basit Sulemana, alleged to have been terrorising residents within Zenu Atadeka and its environs, were arrested together with two others at their hideout in Juapong in the Volta Region.

This brings to six, the number of inmates who have been rearrested after they broke cells and escaped over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the first three inmates Akorli Amisha, Ibrahim Adans and Mubarack Seiti who were rearrested a few hours after escaping from cells were yesterday put before the Ashaiman Circuit Court where they have been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour.

The three were charged with conspiracy to commit crime; assault on public officer and escape from lawful custody.

They pleaded guilty to the first and third counts and pleaded not guilty to the second count.

But they were found guilty and accordingly sentenced to 12months imprisonment on the first and third counts and to reappear on April 28, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Atadeka Police are still on the manhunt for the remaining six other inmates who are currently at large.

Source: citifmonline