4 hours ago

The three persons allegedly involved in the burning to death of a TV repairer at Ofaakor last year have been remanded into police custody by the Circuit Court.

They are to reappear in court on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

The suspects; Kwame Baah Mensah, Vernice Kyeremeh, and Rose Cobbah, allegedly went to the house of the deceased, 34-year-old Francis Dawson, under the guise of being police officers and lured him to an uncompleted house at Fiifi Pratt where they set him ablaze.

The wife of the deceased recognised the husband by the shirt he wore the previous night after visiting the crime scene.

According to the police, they had been tracking the suspects for some time before they were apprehended at their hideout in Berekum in the Bono Region.

Items retrieved from the suspects included 53 passports, dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, nine assorted mobile phones, different SIM cards and other assorted travelling documents.

Source: citifmonline