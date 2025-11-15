5 hours ago

The Fiapre Circuit Court has remanded three suspects into police custody in connection with the theft of a service pistol from the Ahafo Newmont Mines Company at Ntotroso near Kenyase in the Ahafo Region.

According to a statement from the Bono Regional Police Command, the weapon, a Beretta pistol with registration number GHGP/NHQ/CTD/H78688Z13 was stolen on January 13, 2025.

The suspects, Joseph Blackige, 25, Kwabena Dodzi, 44, and Adu Yeboah Abraham (alias Okwaraji), 46, were arrested on November 12, 2025, alongside 18-year-old Priscilla Awuni.

Police said an intelligence-led operation by the National Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU) led to the arrest of Blackige and Awuni at Ntotroso. Although a search of Blackige’s room found nothing, he later admitted passing the stolen pistol to Dodzi.

He subsequently led investigators to the home of Adu Yeboah Abraham, where officers retrieved six BB cartridges, suspected gunpowder, and GH¢28,844 in cash. The items were seized as exhibits.

The suspects were charged provisionally with stealing and possession of stolen property. The court, presided over by H/W Mrs. Akua Adoma Addae, granted police enquiry bail to Priscilla Awuni pending further investigations.

The three male suspects have been remanded and are scheduled to reappear in court on November 28, 2025.

The statement was signed by Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, PRO of the Bono Regional Police Command.