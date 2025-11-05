39 minutes ago

No fatalities were recorded after a three-storey building under construction collapsed at Klagon in the Tema West Municipality around 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 5.

However, a woman and her three children sustained injuries when the impact caused the wall of their nearby house to cave in. They were quickly taken to the hospital for treatment.

Municipal Chief Executive for Tema West, Ludwig Teye Totimeh, confirmed that excavators have been deployed to the site to clear the debris. He noted that preliminary checks revealed the building owner had not completed the necessary documentation before commencing construction.

“We want to let the general public know that once you start the permit process, it doesn’t mean you have the permit to start building. Whatever permit you apply for, engineers must assess the kind of structure you would want to construct and the location. Stakeholder consultation must take place. People complain that the permit process takes so much time but that is not true. It is just a month,” he stated.

Officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the Ghana National Fire Service are also on site, assisting with debris removal and assessing the extent of the damage.