2 hours ago

Three workers of the Twifo Oil Palm Plantation (TOPP) and a motor rider have been confirmed dead after their vehicle and a motorbike got involved in an accident in the early hours of Thursday at Twifo Praso.

Fourteen others, three of whom are in critical condition, sustained various degrees of injuries and are receiving treatment at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) where they were referred to.

Mr Abdul Wasiu Hudu, Central Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service who confirmed the tragic incident to the Ghana News Agency said two persons died on the spot while the other two were confirmed dead at the hospital.

He said the bus with the registration number (GT 5768-15) belonging to the Company was on its routine rounds to pick workers of TOPP to their workplace but upon reaching a section of the road between Twifo Praso - Twifo Hemang, the driver of the bus attempted to swerve a motor rider who crossed him but was not successful.

He said the bus hit the motor rider, somersaulted and landed in a ditch. The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Twifo Praso Government Hospital morgue.

Source: GNA