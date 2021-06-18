1 hour ago

Police in the Ashanti Region have picked up three young men who were seen bragging in a video that has gone viral.

The police say they are on a manhunt for a fourth suspect who was part of those in the video.

Police have retrieved the weapons including a pump-action gun as part of investigations.

The Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP David Agymang Adjem, who addressed journalists in Kumasi said the Command will rely on public information in their investigations.

“These young men have been variously described as robbers in both the print and radio, as well as on social media. These three men are in our custody in relation to the video and pictures we have seen. We have retrieved the pump-action gun, as you can see. There is a fourth suspect whom we are trying to also arrest.”

“We will keep them in custody as we investigate the issue. They have denied as you have seen in other videos that they are not criminals, and so the Command would like to appeal to anybody, for that matter the public, especially those who allege any criminal activity against these young men to come forward, give us information so that we can put them before the court.”

The video, which captured how the young men were wielding guns and flaunting money, emerged a few hours after a robbery attack on a bullion van that claimed the life of a young police officer and a trader at Jamestown in Accra.

Apart from the bullion van attack, there have been a series of robbery attacks in other parts of the country, heightening the fears of some citizens who have asked the government and the security agencies to address the problem.

The arrest of the young men comes after they did a new video disputing claims that they were armed robbers. According to them, they’re illegal miners who recorded the video to ward off some persons who were threatening them.

They claimed the video was an old one, and that some bloggers had picked it from social media to create a false narrative with it.

Source: citifmonline