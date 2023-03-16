1 hour ago

Seasoned lawyer Captain (rtd) Nkrabeah Effah Dartey has cautioned Tiger Eye PI over comments it is passing against the judgement of Justice Eric Baah in the aftermath of its Chief Executive Officer’s case against lawmaker Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

Justice Baah on Wednesday, March 15 delivered judgement on the GH¢25-million defamation suit brought against the Assin Central Member of Parliament.

The judge awarded GH¢50,000 against the ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, describing the claims of the award-winning journalist as “meritless”.

But his company Tiger Eye PI immediately issued a statement to question the judgement, calling it a “travesty of justice”.

But speaking on Ghana Tonight on TV3 on Wednesday, Capt. (rtd) Effah Dartey expressed shock that Anas’ lawyers are passing comments on the judgement.

“I am surprised that Tiger Eye is talking like this because Tiger Eye, as a team of lawyers, should know that if a judge makes any ruling [or] any decision and you are not comfortable with it, you have the right to appeal to the Court of Appeal or a higher bench,” he said.

For him, it is too late in the day for the journalist and the only option left is to appeal the judgement.

“Tiger Eye should shut up,” he minced no words.