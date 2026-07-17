TikToker Camilla Alhassan Jailed One Year for False and Offensive Posts About Prez Mahama

Ghanaian TikToker Camilla Alhassan has been sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment by the Accra Circuit Court after pleading guilty to charges of offensive conduct and the publication of false news targeting President John Dramani Mahama.

Camilla appeared before the court on Thursday, July 16, 2026, where she admitted to all the charges brought against her before the sentence was handed down.

According to the prosecution, the social media personality published a series of videos containing false and offensive allegations about the President, including an unverified claim that he buried 32 cows as part of rituals to secure victory in the 2024 general elections.

Court documents further revealed that she also made several other allegations online, accusing President Mahama of committing sexual offences, fathering a child due to excessive alcohol consumption, and being responsible for the deaths of former Presidents John Evans Atta Mills and Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur. She was also accused of using abusive language against the President.

Prosecutors argued that the statements were made without any supporting evidence and were capable of damaging the reputations of the individuals mentioned.

Following her guilty plea, the court convicted and sentenced Camilla Alhassan to one year in prison.

The case has sparked widespread public debate over the responsible use of social media, the spread of misinformation, and the legal consequences of publishing false and defamatory content online.