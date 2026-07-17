TikToker Camilla Alhassan Jailed One Year for False and Offensive Posts About Prez Mahama

Woman standing indoors, wearing a red patterned top, facing the camera with a neutral expression at waist height by a wall and window frame.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako July 17, 2026

Ghanaian TikToker Camilla Alhassan has been sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment by the Accra Circuit Court after pleading guilty to charges of offensive conduct and the publication of false news targeting President John Dramani Mahama.

Camilla appeared before the court on Thursday, July 16, 2026, where she admitted to all the charges brought against her before the sentence was handed down.

According to the prosecution, the social media personality published a series of videos containing false and offensive allegations about the President, including an unverified claim that he buried 32 cows as part of rituals to secure victory in the 2024 general elections.

Court documents further revealed that she also made several other allegations online, accusing President Mahama of committing sexual offences, fathering a child due to excessive alcohol consumption, and being responsible for the deaths of former Presidents John Evans Atta Mills and Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur. She was also accused of using abusive language against the President.

Prosecutors argued that the statements were made without any supporting evidence and were capable of damaging the reputations of the individuals mentioned.

Following her guilty plea, the court convicted and sentenced Camilla Alhassan to one year in prison.

The case has sparked widespread public debate over the responsible use of social media, the spread of misinformation, and the legal consequences of publishing false and defamatory content online.

author avatar
Yaw Opoku Amoako
See Full Bio
crime Latest News news Politics

Yaw Opoku Amoako

Related To This Article

Latest News
FDA Closes Several Osu Food Outlets Over Hygiene Permit Violations
Young man in a light blue soccer jersey jogging outdoors, looking at the camera with a slight smile.
Archives
Salim Adams begins Al Hilal journey with first training session
Health
Gov’t to Recruit 16,000 Nurses in Two Phases as Health Sector Employment Expands
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    0
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    0
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    0
  4. 4
    Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
    0
  5. 5
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    0
  6. 6
    Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
    0
  7. 7
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    0
  8. 8
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    0
  9. 9
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    0
  10. 10
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    0