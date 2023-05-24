12 hours ago

An 18-year-old man is due to appear in court following widely shared social media footage showing him walking into someone’s home without permission.

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, known on social media as Mizzy, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of causing a public nuisance. He has been charged with failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice.

Other videos allegedly show him pestering train passengers and entering a man’s car claiming it is his Uber.

Mr O’Garro, from Hackney, will appear in custody before magistrates later.

The charge follows an investigation into social media footage posted online that include apparently unsolicited approaches made towards members of the public in the street and in their homes.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway of the Central East Command Unit that polices Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said at the time: “I do not underestimate the widespread upset, distress and concern that these videos caused.

“Some people have referred to these as ‘prank’ videos, but I hope that this significant development demonstrates just how seriously we have been taking this investigation since this footage began circulating online.

“A number of these videos were produced, impacting on many different people and our investigation remains ongoing as we seek to build a strong picture of both the activity featured in the footage and impact on the public.”

Following the arrest he indicated: “Understandably there has been extensive comment on this case in the media and on social media. Now that an individual has been charged, I would ask that the judicial process be respected and allowed to take its proper course.”