1 hour ago

We need to take a critical look at our Aviation Authority and work to modernize it. Following the recent flight incident, the urgency to enhance aviation safety and capacity, establish stable funding for a national aviation safety system, and introduce broad structural reforms cannot be overstated.

After the September 11 attacks in the United States, the global aviation industry transformed significantly. Similarly, in Ghana, August 6, 2025, must become a national day of remembrance and a turning point for every citizen and government official. We cannot afford to treat the aviation sector as business as usual—neither in the Air Force nor in commercial airlines.

Several key issues demand immediate attention. There is the development of advanced in-flight and ground-based weather threat mitigation systems, and the strengthening of predictive technologies to detect and mitigate the effects of severe weather on aircraft and engines. Equally important is improving en route turbulence prediction and expanding discussions on developing and implementing comprehensive Safety Management Systems (SMS) across all aviation operations.

Ghana now faces a major national challenge: our aviation infrastructure is at a crossroads. Demand for aviation services—a vital pillar of the economy and a critical component for national defense, trade, and connectivity—is rapidly increasing. Yet, the country’s air transport system has limited capacity to expand and meet this growing need.

The aviation industry currently supports over two million jobs, including employment in cargo operations such as DHL, FedEx, and private air mail services. Aviation continues to drive Ghana’s economic growth and is projected to remain a major economic engine as air traffic triples in the next two decades.

To sustain this growth, modernizing the air transportation system must be a national priority. Ghana must commit to revitalizing this essential component of its transportation infrastructure.

1. Strong Leadership and Sustainable Funding: The success of the Aviation Authority depends on firm leadership and adequate resources. Funding shortfalls must be addressed through careful appropriations in the upcoming budget cycles, especially before the 2026 fiscal year.

2. Government–Industry Collaboration: Ministries, government agencies, and private industry players must work together—integrating their efforts in planning, budgeting, and research—to strengthen the national Safety Management System.

3. Inter-Ministerial Coordination: The Ministry of Transportation, Aviation Authority, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of the Interior, and Ministry of Roads and Highways must collaborate to deliver transformational improvements to Ghana’s aviation infrastructure.

Another critical area is ground access to airports. Improving the road network leading to and from airports across all regions should be prioritized. Efficient passenger and cargo movement is essential, especially as Ghana’s mineral exports increasingly rely on air transport.

Furthermore, aviation fees must be reviewed to ensure they cover the high administrative and operational costs of essential services such as air traffic control, navigation, weather monitoring, emergency response, and pilot training. Weather services, in particular, are indispensable—especially in areas with heavy rainfall or challenging climate conditions.

Equally important is the development of aeronautical support facilities, including on-site fuel stations, hangar maintenance buildings, and aircraft washing bays. In light of recent events, reinvestment in aviation infrastructure for both the Air Force and commercial airlines must be prioritized.

Attention must also be paid to flight crew fatigue. Pilot rest, sleep, and circadian rhythm management are global safety concerns. Ghana must strictly enforce standards regarding flight time limitations and pilot rest periods, while exploring surveillance programs for aircraft flying outside radar coverage, particularly in mountainous regions.

Lastly, to serve residents of the Kwahu Ridge and Eastern Region, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority and the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, are urged to deploy all available resources to ensure that the new Kwahu Airport meets its scheduled opening date of 2026.

In loving memory of the fallen eight heroes.

—Dr. Adomako Kissi, Former Member of Parliament, Anyaa Sowutuom