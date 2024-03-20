12 minutes ago

The Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has expressed confidence in his ability to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the legislature.

However, he acknowledges that only time will truly reveal the extent of his capability in this role.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin, also the Member of Parliament for the Effutu constituency said whiles he possesses the necessary skills and dedication, the judgment of his performance rests on the results he delivers over time.

He stressed his commitment to understanding the intricacies of his role to achieve optimal results.

“By God’s grace, things are progressing well. As I’ve mentioned, the success of parliamentary affairs, particularly concerning party matters, hinges on my leadership. Being a deputy would entail a different scenario. Therefore, how I conduct myself greatly influences unity or division. I firmly believe that with God’s assistance, diligent effort, and the support of colleagues such as K.T. Hammond, Napo, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, and Joe Wise, we will succeed,” he stated during an interview on Peace FM on March 18, 2024.

Afenyo-Markin assumed the role of Majority Leader following the resignation of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the MP for Suame.