2 hours ago

Kwadwo Mpiani, a former Chief of Staff under the erstwhile Kufuor government has joined a growing list of public figures expressing concern over the timing of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's ministerial reshuffle.

According to him, without prejudice to the president's powers to appoint whoever he will at whatever time, with less than a year to an election, the February 14 shakeup appeared problematic.

"I don’t have a reaction to the ministerial reshuffle because it is the president’s prerogative. He works with the Ministers and the deputy ministers and he should be able to determine who is working well or otherwise.

"But I think that eight months to an election will not have any effect on the direction of government. So I think the timing is the problem, otherwise, it is his prerogative to do a reshuffle as he sees fit," he said on Wednesday.

He is also concerned about how quickly some of the appointees, who are new in the roles will take to acclimatize and positively impact the portfolios handed to them.

"Some of these appointees are completely new. How are they going to learn and know what goes on in the Ministries to enable them to direct the ministries as expected of them?" he questioned.

"So what do you want to achieve? It is too close to the election, and I don’t believe they can effect any massive change," he said on Joynews.

The major highlight of Akufo-Addo's reshuffle was the removal of Ken Ofori Atta as finance minister. Other stalwarts like Dan Botwe, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, Freda Prempeh and others were also axed with their replacements announced.

Two new regional ministers were also names along with a number of deputy ministerial appointments.

Source: Ghanaweb