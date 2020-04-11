51 minutes ago

Manchester United will keep Timothy Fosu-Mensah at the club despite his contract expiring at the end of June.

The club has made a decision about the contractual situation of Timothy Fosu-Mensah who has not played a game for them in the past three years.

Manchester United have triggered the one-year option in Timothy Fosu-Mensah's contract.

Fosu-Mensah, 22, was approaching the final months of his deal but the club have extended his contract to 2021.

Dutch born Ghanaian international has not played for United since the final day of the 2016-17 season against Crystal Palace, having spent the last two seasons on loan at Crystal Palace and Fulham.

Fosu-Mensah sustained anterior cruciate ligament damage playing for Fulham last April and has not played a competitive match since.

He started eight United games and made 13 substitute appearances under Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, but is yet to feature under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Fosu-Mensah has appeared for the Under-23s twice this term.