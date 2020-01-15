1 hour ago

The tell-tale of one of the best-selling Rock N Roll artists of all time, Tina the Tina Turner Musical is a joyful ride to dozens of hits from our queen of rock. Selling over 200 million records all over the world, Turner is best known for her loud, energetic voice and a brilliant stage presence.

But she was not always the Tine Tuner we know. She struggled through many ups and downs like most of the stars or rather more. In today’s article, we are going to explore what were those struggles?

Does this jukebox, bio-musical justifies her life’s efforts? Check more at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tina_(musical)

TINA - The Tina Turner Musical Plot:

The musical covers her story from the point when she was just Anna Mae Bullock from Nutbush Tennessee. She used to sing in the church with an outrageously loud voice of which her mother Zelma was embarrassed.

The relationship between her parents was always complicated resulting in separation. Zelma took her eldest daughter Alline with her leaving Anna Mae to be cared for by her grandmother. She later joined her mother and sister in St Louis where she meets Ike Turner.

Ike Turner is the one who offers Anna to perform with his band on stage and gives her the name Tina Turner. However, Ike Turner was a violent natured-man and after putting up so much one day Tina flew from his clutches.

Racism stood in his way to become a solo artist but one way or another she had to perform.

When nobody was signing her, she with her manager at the time Roger Davies decided to perform touring the U.S. the tour turned out to be a big success and record companies started taking notice. She signed with Capitol Records on her own terms.

The musical ends with Zelma’s emotional departure from the world. And finally, Tina’s last performance that shook the world.

Does Musical Justify?

Now you know the whole of it. Including all that in a more or less 2-hour musical is a big challenge. Nevertheless, Phyllida Lloyd’s directions and a book by Katori Hall, Victoria Chau and Kees Prins tried their best to put the pieces together.

Adrienne Warren playing Tina, obviously can’t match the Queen of the Rock but her charisma was enough to enthrall the audience.

More or less the story reminds us of “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” a 1993 movie that took the same remarkable personality to cover. Compared to the movie the musical seemed more like going through an outline. But then again I feel bad for comparing them.

The musical does contain more than a dozen songs and it delivered them exceptionally. Tickets4musical described theater-goers can listen to some of the dynamic stars hits including "River Deep Mountain High," "Proud Mary," "Private Dancer," and "(Simply) The Best."

We go through the most crucial times of Tina Turner’s life that are both emotive and encouraging. To replace all the emotions might not be possible.

However, to deliver a performance that makes us feel as if we ourselves are living through it is something theater productions are made for. And Tina - the Tina Turner certainly delivers that.

Conclusion: