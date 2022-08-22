11 hours ago

Stonebwoy received the shock of his life when he watched a video of Tinny describing him as a fool for his intended kind gesture of paying his alleged GH¢2,000 debt.

The said amount was owed to a show promoter who had confiscated Tinny's vehicle at the police station.

The Dancehall singer in an interview on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty on Monday disclosed that he was saddened by the stance taken by Tinny who blamed him for not reaching out to him to confirm the story before opting to pay the show promoter.

“Big respect to Tinny but his reason during the interview at the time that I didn’t call him before or after, is flawed. It doesn’t warrant for you to squeeze me in such a manner, insult my intelligence," he said in reaction to Tinny's insults on OKAY FM.

“Tinny is somebody I respected irrespective of knowing his stance when it comes to a few things. Because it is based on his fabric that we are here today, it’s based off on other people’s fabric that they came, it is going to be based off on our fabric that other people will come,” Stonebwoy added.

Tinny had expressed disgust about Stonebwoy and Hitz FM presenters Mercury Quaye and Don Tsegah because the two on-air personalities had suggested to Stonebwoy to redeem the image of Tinny.

Aside from mentioning that Stonebwoy's decision to not reach out to him after the payment of the amount was unwise, Tinny said he offered support to his junior colleague at the onset of his musical career.

He fumed on Okay FM: “I wasn’t expecting my colleague to also be a fool. Stonebwoy also joined the fools to be a fool. They don’t have common sense. He’s my colleague, he should know better. As a senior man that I’ve helped you before when you were coming out and everything.”

But reacting to this, the 'Therapy' hitmaker explained that he also returned the favour after Tinny blessed him with a verse on his 2012 hit single 'Onumade'.