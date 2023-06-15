1 hour ago

Nigeria’s new President Bola Tinubu has suspended indefinitely the head of the country’s anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Abdulrasheed Bawa was asked to step aside in order to allow a “proper investigation into his conduct while in office”.

Although it’s common for the head of the anti-corruption agency to be removed once a new president gets into office, a government statement said the suspension followed “weighty” allegations of abuse of office leveled against him.

There have been a number of corruption allegations against the 43-year-old Mr Bawa since he was appointed the EFCC chairman in 2021, which he has denied.

In an interview with BBC Hausa last month, a former governor of the northern Zamfara state accused Mr Bawa of allegedly demanding a $2m (£1.58m) bribe from him. He denied the allegation.

Nigeria is ranked 150th out of 180 countries in Transparency International’s Perception of corruption index.

Source: BBC